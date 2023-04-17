Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Diamcor appoints special advisor
“After many years of informal discussions on our project and our long-term goals, I am very pleased to now have McElroy as a technical advisor to our company,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
“I truly believe his input based on his past experiences and continued interest in the diamond sector, along with his proven ability to successfully advance various projects from discovery to production, will prove very beneficial to Diamcor.”
McElroy said Diamcor’s Krone-Endora at Venetia Project had been a point of many interesting discussions, and that they are dealing with a significant low-cost displacement project from the prolific De Beers Venetia mine presents an attractive scenario.
“I know that the entire management team’s post-Covid focus is to execute its previous plans to grow the Project and expand their business,” he said.
McElroy is the winner of the 2014 PDAC Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner “Mining Person of the Year Award”.
He previously held senior technical and executive positions with both major and mid-tier mining companies, which include BHP, Orano, and Cameco.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished