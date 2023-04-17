Diamcor appoints special advisor

Today News

Diamcor Mining has appointed Ross McElroy, a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, as its special advisor.

“After many years of informal discussions on our project and our long-term goals, I am very pleased to now have McElroy as a technical advisor to our company,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

“I truly believe his input based on his past experiences and continued interest in the diamond sector, along with his proven ability to successfully advance various projects from discovery to production, will prove very beneficial to Diamcor.”

McElroy said Diamcor’s Krone-Endora at Venetia Project had been a point of many interesting discussions, and that they are dealing with a significant low-cost displacement project from the prolific De Beers Venetia mine presents an attractive scenario.

“I know that the entire management team’s post-Covid focus is to execute its previous plans to grow the Project and expand their business,” he said.

McElroy is the winner of the 2014 PDAC Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner “Mining Person of the Year Award”.

He previously held senior technical and executive positions with both major and mid-tier mining companies, which include BHP, Orano, and Cameco.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





