Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Karo to begin trial mining at Zim platinum project

Today
News
Karo Platinum is set to begin trial mining at its new platinum project in Zimbabwe to test the resource.
Tharisa, the parent company of Karo, said ground clearance and civil contractors had started work on site.
It said trial mining will begin with 30 000 tonnes of ore to “provide further information on drilling, blasting, grade control and processing”. 
Karo Platinum awarded civil contracts for the pouring of the foundations for all plants and infrastructure and for a 31-kilometre-high voltage power line as well as transformers.
Karo Platinum raised $31.8 million late last year through bonds on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.
It also raised $5 million last week, bringing the total to $36.8 million.
Karo Platinum expects the first production at the mine to start in 2024.
Karo Platinum is expected to produce up to 194,000 ounces of PGMs per year, making Tharisa a 400,000 oz/year PGM producer. 
Tharisa is a 70% shareholder in Karo Mining, a company incorporated in Cyprus, which in turn indirectly owns 85% of the Karo project, with the Zimbabwean government holding the remaining 15% on a free carry basis.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version