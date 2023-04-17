H. K. Designs & Hari Krishna Exports set New World Record for most diamonds set in one ring

Image credit: H. K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.

H. K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. from India have become a Guinness World Records™ title holder for most diamonds set in one ring by creating a ring having 50,907 diamonds in Mumbai on 11th March 2023.Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am deeply grateful for the recognition from Guinness World Records. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication at Hari Krishna Exports and H.K. Designs. We are proud to showcase our commitment to sustainability and artistic excellence through the Eutierria Ring, and we hope to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the jewellery industry."The dream was to create a rare piece of art that is in a class by itself and showcase the company's expertise in creating unique and new design ideas and crafting exquisite jewellery.Many design ideas were discussed and made before short-listing this design inspired by a sunflower, which is nature’s most vibrant, happy, and strong flower known for its beautiful sunny charm and glow.The entire process from ideation to crafting took almost 9 months to complete, given the complexity of crafting a ring with more than 50,000 diamonds.