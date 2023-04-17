Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
H. K. Designs & Hari Krishna Exports set New World Record for most diamonds set in one ring
Image credit: H. K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.
H. K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. from India have become a Guinness World Records™ title holder for most diamonds set in one ring by creating a ring having 50,907 diamonds in Mumbai on 11th March 2023.
Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am deeply grateful for the recognition from Guinness World Records. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication at Hari Krishna Exports and H.K. Designs. We are proud to showcase our commitment to sustainability and artistic excellence through the Eutierria Ring, and we hope to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the jewellery industry."
The dream was to create a rare piece of art that is in a class by itself and showcase the company's expertise in creating unique and new design ideas and crafting exquisite jewellery.
Many design ideas were discussed and made before short-listing this design inspired by a sunflower, which is nature’s most vibrant, happy, and strong flower known for its beautiful sunny charm and glow.
The entire process from ideation to crafting took almost 9 months to complete, given the complexity of crafting a ring with more than 50,000 diamonds.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished