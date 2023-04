NDC issues a Myth Buster Report globally

Image credit: NDC

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), the authoritative resource on natural diamonds, has released its 2023 analytical report entitled, 'Diamond Facts: Addressing Myths and Misconceptions about the diamond industry', says a press release from NDC.Through this report, the NDC has set out to address misinformation about both natural diamonds and their synthetic counterparts.David Kellie, CEO of the NDC said: “In an age where consumers are more inquisitive and enlightened than ever, they wish to know about the values and responsible business practices from the companies and indeed the wider industry from which they are purchasing. At the Natural Diamond Council, we want to support consumers in making informed decisions by providing information transparently.”According to NDC, the report tackles common misconceptions about the diamond industry. “The findings of this analysis have been derived from a thorough review of a wide range of secondary research conducted by globally respected third-party organizations. Industry experts and independent sustainability advisors were also consulted on the topics covered,” the press release said.