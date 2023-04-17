Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Petra boosts Q3 FY23 output
It attributed the growth to a 14% jump in output at Finsch following the introduction of new equipment, despite some ground handling challenges.
Production at the Cullinan also rose 7%, supported by higher tailings and run-of-mine (ROM) grades.
It said production from both mines more than offset the temporary suspension of production at Williamson and the placing of Koffiefontein on care and maintenance.
"We are pleased to report higher diamond production following improved ROM grades and tailings production at Cullinan Mine and increased throughput at Finsch,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
“We expect to deliver on our revised guidance of 2.75-2.85 million carats for FY 2023. With Williamson targeted to resume production in Q1 FY 2024, we are well positioned to increase production by about 1 million carats to 3.6-3.9 million carats in FY 2025.”
Meanwhile, Petra said its revenue for the period under consideration dropped 37% to $67.8 million from $107.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 as higher pricing at the Cullinan Mine and Finsch in the quarter was more than offset by tender cycle timings.
Its gross debt increased to $248.5 million from $241.7 million as of 31 December 2022, reflecting the accrued interest charges for the three months to 31 March 2023.
Consolidated net debt of $124.7 million from $90.8 million as of 31 December 2022 increased due to the timing of the company's diamond sales tenders, coupled with the previously announced capital expenditure programmes for the expansion projects at the Cullinan and Finsch.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished