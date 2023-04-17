India's exports of cut and polished diamonds dip 33.05%; rough imports are down by 18.92% for March 2023

India's overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds at $ 1,604.67 mn in the month of March 2023 is showing a decline of 33.05% as compared to $ 2,396.96 mn for the same period of the previous year.

India's rough diamond imports in the month of March 2023 at $1,651.96 mn, too, show a decline of 18.92% compared to $2,023.49 during the same period in the previous year.

The gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 17,367.40 mn during April 2022 - March 2023 have shown a decline of 8.42% compared with the imports at $ 18,963.43 mn for the previous year.

In volume terms, the gross import of rough diamonds at 134,702,000 carats during April 2022 - March 2023 has shown a decline of 19.15% compared with the imports at 166,612,000 carats during the previous year.

The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds at $ 90.08 mn in the month of March 2023 is showing a decline of 46.42%, as compared to $ 168.12 mn for the same period of the previous year. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in DTA at $ 47.81 mn is showing a decline of 41.02 as compared to $ 81.06 mn for the same period of March 2022. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 42.27 mn is showing a decline of 51.45% as compared to $ 87.06 mn for the same period of March 2022.

For the period of April 2022 - March 2023, the overall gross exports of cut and polished diamonds at $22,044.58 mn are showing a decline of 9.78% as compared to $ 24,433.75 mn for the same period of the previous year. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds at $ 1,307.83 mn are showing a decline of 12.22% as compared to $ 1,489.92 mn for the same period of the previous year. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in DTA at $ 494.64 mn is showing a growth of 9.55 % as compared to $ 451.52 mn for the same period of April 2021 – March 2022. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 813.20 mn is showing a decline of 21.69% as compared to $ 1,038.39 mn for the same period of April 2021 – March 2022.

Polished lab-grown diamond provisional gross export for the period April 2022 - March 2023 at $ 1,679.98 mn shows a growth of 27.85% over the comparative figure of $ 1,313.98 mn for the previous year.



