"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
India's exports of cut and polished diamonds dip 33.05%; rough imports are down by 18.92% for March 2023
India's rough diamond imports in the month of March 2023 at $1,651.96 mn, too, show a decline of 18.92% compared to $2,023.49 during the same period in the previous year.
The gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 17,367.40 mn during April 2022 - March 2023 have shown a decline of 8.42% compared with the imports at $ 18,963.43 mn for the previous year.
In volume terms, the gross import of rough diamonds at 134,702,000 carats during April 2022 - March 2023 has shown a decline of 19.15% compared with the imports at 166,612,000 carats during the previous year.
The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds at $ 90.08 mn in the month of March 2023 is showing a decline of 46.42%, as compared to $ 168.12 mn for the same period of the previous year. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in DTA at $ 47.81 mn is showing a decline of 41.02 as compared to $ 81.06 mn for the same period of March 2022. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 42.27 mn is showing a decline of 51.45% as compared to $ 87.06 mn for the same period of March 2022.
For the period of April 2022 - March 2023, the overall gross exports of cut and polished diamonds at $22,044.58 mn are showing a decline of 9.78% as compared to $ 24,433.75 mn for the same period of the previous year. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds at $ 1,307.83 mn are showing a decline of 12.22% as compared to $ 1,489.92 mn for the same period of the previous year. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in DTA at $ 494.64 mn is showing a growth of 9.55 % as compared to $ 451.52 mn for the same period of April 2021 – March 2022. The overall gross imports of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 813.20 mn is showing a decline of 21.69% as compared to $ 1,038.39 mn for the same period of April 2021 – March 2022.
Polished lab-grown diamond provisional gross export for the period April 2022 - March 2023 at $ 1,679.98 mn shows a growth of 27.85% over the comparative figure of $ 1,313.98 mn for the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished