The VI International Economic Forum AmberForum 2023 will be held in Svetlogorsk at the end of June

The Kaliningrad Amber Combine of Rostec has announced the VI International Economic Forum AmberForum 2023, which will be held from June 22 to 25 in Svetlogorsk. The theme of the forum is "The Universe of Amber", and its program traditionally includes auctions of unique specimens, a plenary session, discussions on the development of the industry and an exhibition and sale of amber jewelry and decorative items. Acceptance of applications for participation in the exhibition will begin on April 20. Last year, 34 companies worked on the forum platform.

Meanwhile, the Kaliningrad Amber Combine of the State Corporation Rostec has reopened the Amber Gallery in Moscow after a major renovation. The exposition of the only tourist site in the capital dedicated to amber uses modern multimedia and interactive technologies. Visitors can see rare nuggets with and without inclusions, Baltic gem jewelry. They can also get acquainted with the technologies for the extraction and processing of amber, the industrial production of which is carried out by the Kaliningrad Amber Plant, which is part of Rostec (90% of the world's supply of this stone, concentrated within the boundaries of the Primorsky quarry).

Now, visitors may get acquainted with the history of mining and processing of amber not only in the village of Yantarny in the Kaliningrad Region, but also in the museum in Moscow. Gallery visitors can even “polish” amber with their own hands in a special mechanical drum.

“The museum has dozens of complex installations and interactive zones. In addition, the modernization allowed us to re-equip the exhibition space with maximum convenience for visitors. We are confident that the renovated Amber Gallery will take its rightful place among the iconic tourist sites of the capital,” said Ekaterina Baranova, Communications Director of Rostec State Corporation.



Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished



