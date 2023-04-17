Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
The VI International Economic Forum AmberForum 2023 will be held in Svetlogorsk at the end of June
Meanwhile, the Kaliningrad Amber Combine of the State Corporation Rostec has reopened the Amber Gallery in Moscow after a major renovation. The exposition of the only tourist site in the capital dedicated to amber uses modern multimedia and interactive technologies. Visitors can see rare nuggets with and without inclusions, Baltic gem jewelry. They can also get acquainted with the technologies for the extraction and processing of amber, the industrial production of which is carried out by the Kaliningrad Amber Plant, which is part of Rostec (90% of the world's supply of this stone, concentrated within the boundaries of the Primorsky quarry).
Now, visitors may get acquainted with the history of mining and processing of amber not only in the village of Yantarny in the Kaliningrad Region, but also in the museum in Moscow. Gallery visitors can even “polish” amber with their own hands in a special mechanical drum.
“The museum has dozens of complex installations and interactive zones. In addition, the modernization allowed us to re-equip the exhibition space with maximum convenience for visitors. We are confident that the renovated Amber Gallery will take its rightful place among the iconic tourist sites of the capital,” said Ekaterina Baranova, Communications Director of Rostec State Corporation.
Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished