Kierge jewelry house opened a new exposition in an ice cave in Yakutia

The Kierge Jewelry House dedicated its 30th anniversary to the opening of its new exposition - in an ice cave on the territory of the exotic "Kingdom of Permafrost" - the most popular tourist complex in the capital of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The center of the ice sculptural ensemble of the exposition was the "Heavenly Bride" - a girl carved from ice in a national dress and traditional silver wedding jewelry.

As part of the promotion of the design of the Yakut masters, Kierge also became a co-organizer of the annual national award “Kun kihite” (“Man of the Sun”).

The first award this year was given to Yakutians Evgenia and Maxim Arbugaev, Oscar nominees, authors of the documentary film "Exit".

The award, according to the head of the jewelry house Galina Pavlova, will be awarded to "worthy people who make a huge contribution to the development of the Republic of Sakha for their efforts and heroic work."

The prize, designed by Vladimir Shadrin, an artist from the Kierge company, is a figurine made of silver and brass with diamonds.



Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished





