Deep-South optimistic of copper licence renewal after meeting Namibian officials

Copper explorer and developer Deep-South Resources says directors of its wholly-owned Namibian subsidiary Haib Minerals met with the minister of mines, the mining commissioner and the deputy executive director.

It said the meeting was very constructive.

The company had been engaged in a legal battle with the Namibian ministry of mines to extend its permit to explore the Haib copper project.

“The ministry has not appealed the High Court verdict,” said Deep-South.

“As per the court verdict, the ministry has re-opened the application renewal procedure for the Haib Copper licence.

“The parties have agreed that Haib will provide additional information that covers the work completed between January 2021 and June 2021. The licence EPL 3140 has been reinstated in the cadastre of the Ministry.”

The company said the cadastre shows that the licence is valid and pending renewal.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





