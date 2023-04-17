Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Surat is now the first duty-free gold-selling city in Gujarat

The sale of duty-free gold has begun in the Diamond City Surat for the first time through the State Bank of India (SBI). According to a Times of India report, the gold distribution centre has been set up following demand from the Surat Jewellery Manufacturer Association (SJMA) and with the efforts of the SBI.
This is the first duty-free gold-selling centre in Gujarat. Currently, 450 jewellery manufacturing units are operating in and around the city.
With the setting up of the duty-free centre, jewellery manufacturers from the city will get a level playing field with exporters from other countries. According to SJMA, the current capacity of the gold vault is 50 kg.
The SBI has set up the gold distribution centre at its main branch in Chowk Bazaar. Eligible jewellery manufacturers will be able to buy gold from there.
"To compete in the global market, jewellery exporters need duty-free gold. Countries like Dubai do not charge duty on gold for export to promote business," said Savaliya.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
