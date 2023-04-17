Surat is now the first duty-free gold-selling city in Gujarat

The sale of duty-free gold has begun in the Diamond City Surat for the first time through the State Bank of India (SBI). According to a Times of India report, the gold distribution centre has been set up following demand from the Surat Jewellery Manufacturer Association (SJMA) and with the efforts of the SBI.

This is the first duty-free gold-selling centre in Gujarat. Currently, 450 jewellery manufacturing units are operating in and around the city.

With the setting up of the duty-free centre, jewellery manufacturers from the city will get a level playing field with exporters from other countries. According to SJMA, the current capacity of the gold vault is 50 kg.

The SBI has set up the gold distribution centre at its main branch in Chowk Bazaar. Eligible jewellery manufacturers will be able to buy gold from there.

"To compete in the global market, jewellery exporters need duty-free gold. Countries like Dubai do not charge duty on gold for export to promote business," said Savaliya.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

