Ivanhoe contributes to sustainability in a variety of ways

Diversified miner Ivanhoe Mines is improving the long-term strategy of its flagship and tier-one Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"When we set out to build Kamoa-Kakula with our joint venture partners at Zijin and the DRC government, we were steadfast in our commitment to industry-leading standards in terms of resource efficiency, water and energy usage, and emission minimisation," Ivanhoe president Marna Cloete said in the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report.

She said the company recognised Kamoa-Kakula has the potential to become a model for how modern mining should be done - in collaboration with local governments and communities, and with an uncompromising focus on transparency as well as best practices in the environment, social, and governance.

“Africa is not only blessed with world-class geology but also with exceptional hydropower potential and abundant sunshine that can pave the way for decarbonising its mining industry,” said Cloete.

“Like the existing Phase 1 and Phase 2 operations, future expansions of the Kamoa-Kakula complex will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity which is developed in public partnership with the DRC’s State-owned power company La Société Nationale d’Electricité.”

She said the ongoing refurbishment of Turbine 5 at the Inga II hydropower facility, scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year, to align with the commissioning of the Phase 3 concentrator and smelter, will provide clean, green hydropower for Kamoa-Kakula’s next phase.

Ivanhoe's Platreef project in South Africa is also expected to get power from a 5 MVA solar power plant by the end of the year.

To promote biodiversity, the miner has implemented an action plan that includes the establishment of a biodiversity project nursery.

Ivanhoe has developed an apiary as a refuge for pollinators at the Platreef project by supporting natural habitation and plant diversity near the project area, saying that "bees are thriving."

Ivanhoe has launched focused enterprise and supplier development programmes to meet local procurement commitments, with several interventions in 2022 and a continued focus this year, with 100 interventions achieved to date, to increase the miner's prosperity targets. As a result, seven informal businesses, 41 formal businesses, and one non-profit organisation have received assistance.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

