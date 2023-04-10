Ankit Gems is chosen amongst the top 7 diamond companies to host G20 delegates

Today News

Ankit Gems recently had the privilege of hosting the G-20 Trade and Investment Working Group at their Mumbai Head Office. The delegates were welcomed by the Chairman & Directors of Ankit Gems, Arun Shah, Ankit Shah and Parva Shah, as per a press release from the company.

During the visit, the delegates were given a tour of Ankit Gems Head Office, to show them how diamonds were manufactured from rough to polished before being mounted in jewellery pieces.

The visit also gave Ankit Gems a platform to showcase the good that diamonds do for overall global development and discuss the initiatives that Ankit Gems had undertaken and plans to undertake, in order to promote various sustainable business practices.

With such companies at the forefront, it enables the diamond industry to reaffirm its commitment to cooperate, collaborate and take steps for addressing serious global economic challenges.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





