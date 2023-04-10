AMZ takes part in the forum "Mining Industry: Investment Projects and Support Measures"

Today News

The annual forum " Mining Industry: Investment Projects and Support Measures" was held in Moscow on April 14. The Alexandrovsk Machine Building Plant (AMZ) was one of the participants of this event. The forum was attended by Artur Markaryan, General Director of the plant; Ilya Mosyugin, Director for Interaction with State Authorities; and Vladimir Khromtsov, Commercial Director. The forum was held as part of the Russian Business Weeks.

“The industry is going through a difficult period in terms of import substitution. And participation in the forum helped to qualitatively analyze the current situation and expand the planning horizon, as well as understand the requirements of customers,” commented Artur Markaryan, General Director of the Alexandrovsk Machine Building Plant.

The representatives of companies attending the event also discussed government support measures, tools to stimulate investment activity, large investment projects, logistics, as well as prospects for the development of the mining industry.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





