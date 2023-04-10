Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Norilsk Nickel awards diplomas to the winners of the grant competition "World of Taimyr"
The contest is an important part of the charity program "World of New Opportunities". This year, 42 applications were submitted for the competition, 18 socially useful initiatives were supported, seven of which were presented by family (tribal) communities.
In addition, thanks to the supported projects, new public, gaming, educational spaces will appear in the villages of Taimyr, events will be held to preserve culture, language and customs, and the volunteer movement will be developed.
The total grant fund of the competition this year amounted to 53 million rubles, the projects will be implemented in 2023-2024.
"I would like to wish successful implementation, unplanned positive social effects and, of course, new ideas that you will surely submit to the main competition of social projects in the near future," Tatiana Dyakova, Chief Specialist of the Department of Charitable Activities and Development of Corporate Communities of the Polar Branch of Norilsk Nickel, addressed the winners with a welcoming speech.
Within the framework of the grant competition "The World of Taimyr", Norilsk Nickel helps to build an ethnographic site on the shore of the Khatanga Bay, a sports playground was opened in the village of Kheta, an immersive performance-excursion was staged in Dudinka, and the community "Yydyna" ("Moonlight") teaches young people to hunt arctic foxes and partridges, writes ttelegraf.ru writes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished