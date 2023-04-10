Norilsk Nickel awards diplomas to the winners of the grant competition "World of Taimyr"

The awarding ceremony of the winners of the grant competition "World of Taimyr" by Norilsk Nickel, which is aimed at supporting the traditional way of life of indigenous peoples, was held in Dudinka.

The contest is an important part of the charity program "World of New Opportunities". This year, 42 applications were submitted for the competition, 18 socially useful initiatives were supported, seven of which were presented by family (tribal) communities.

In addition, thanks to the supported projects, new public, gaming, educational spaces will appear in the villages of Taimyr, events will be held to preserve culture, language and customs, and the volunteer movement will be developed.

The total grant fund of the competition this year amounted to 53 million rubles, the projects will be implemented in 2023-2024.

"I would like to wish successful implementation, unplanned positive social effects and, of course, new ideas that you will surely submit to the main competition of social projects in the near future," Tatiana Dyakova, Chief Specialist of the Department of Charitable Activities and Development of Corporate Communities of the Polar Branch of Norilsk Nickel, addressed the winners with a welcoming speech.

Within the framework of the grant competition "The World of Taimyr", Norilsk Nickel helps to build an ethnographic site on the shore of the Khatanga Bay, a sports playground was opened in the village of Kheta, an immersive performance-excursion was staged in Dudinka, and the community "Yydyna" ("Moonlight") teaches young people to hunt arctic foxes and partridges.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







