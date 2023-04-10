Besra Gold Inc and Quantum Metal Exchange sign an agreement to bring gold project into production

Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based precious metals trading agency, has recently announced its support of Besra Gold Inc.'s non-binding funding and offtake term sheet as published in Quantum Metal Review.

The agreement, valued at $300 mn, aims to bring the 3mn ounce Bau Gold project in Sarawak, Malaysia into production. As part of the deal, the syndicate will provide $300 mn in funding for plant construction and infrastructure.

Besra and Quantum Metal Exchange have formed a strategic partnership, with Quantum Metal Exchange providing financial and logistical support for the project. The partnership was formed following extensive due diligence undertaken by Besra, which highlighted the significant potential of the Bau Gold project.

Dato Lim Khong Soon, founder of Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd. "We are excited to work with Besra Gold on this project, which has the potential to become one of the largest gold mines in Southeast Asia. This partnership is aligned with our company's mission to support the development of the mining sector in Malaysia and the region."

Besra Gold is committed to advanced mining practices and has taken various initiatives to minimize the environmental impact of its operations.

Quantum Metal Exchange is a metal trading platform used worldwide that provides investors with access to trade physical metals like Gold and Silver. The company is dedicated to advancing the understanding and adoption of physical metals as a vital component of investment portfolios.

Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd, established in 2012, is a Malaysian-based company specializing in the supply and trading of precious metal and gold products. A subsidiary of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc. (QMEI) in New York, Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd shares the vision of establishing a legitimate global Precious Metal Exchange.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





