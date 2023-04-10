Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Besra Gold Inc and Quantum Metal Exchange sign an agreement to bring gold project into production
The agreement, valued at $300 mn, aims to bring the 3mn ounce Bau Gold project in Sarawak, Malaysia into production. As part of the deal, the syndicate will provide $300 mn in funding for plant construction and infrastructure.
Besra and Quantum Metal Exchange have formed a strategic partnership, with Quantum Metal Exchange providing financial and logistical support for the project. The partnership was formed following extensive due diligence undertaken by Besra, which highlighted the significant potential of the Bau Gold project.
Dato Lim Khong Soon, founder of Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd. "We are excited to work with Besra Gold on this project, which has the potential to become one of the largest gold mines in Southeast Asia. This partnership is aligned with our company's mission to support the development of the mining sector in Malaysia and the region."
Besra Gold is committed to advanced mining practices and has taken various initiatives to minimize the environmental impact of its operations.
Quantum Metal Exchange is a metal trading platform used worldwide that provides investors with access to trade physical metals like Gold and Silver. The company is dedicated to advancing the understanding and adoption of physical metals as a vital component of investment portfolios.
Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd, established in 2012, is a Malaysian-based company specializing in the supply and trading of precious metal and gold products. A subsidiary of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc. (QMEI) in New York, Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd shares the vision of establishing a legitimate global Precious Metal Exchange.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished