"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Four killed in conveyor accident at Sibanye's gold mine
The miner said five contractor employees were installing a head pulley on the conveyor equipment when it collapsed.
Four were killed, and one person suffered significant injuries that are being treated in a hospital.
Investigations into the exact cause of the occurrence are underway.
Meanwhile, the chairperson of a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, said there is a need for a statutory method of imposing punitive sanctions on mining corporations that fail to put in place methods to prevent fatalities.
The National Union of Mineworkers said the incident required using a 140-tonne crane to remove the pulley from the ground and position it, which was not the case.
It demanded a swift and thorough enquiry.
The mining industry in South Africa has now recorded 15 fatalities since the beginning of the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished