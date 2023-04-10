Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

South Africa's mining output fell 5% y-o-y in February

Today
News
Mining production in South Africa fell 5% year-on-year in February, according to data released by Statistics South Africa.
Coal, which plummeted by 12.6%, and diamonds, which plunged by 45.3%, were the largest negative contributions.
These two commodities contributed -3.7 and -2.5 percentage points to the overall figure, respectively.
Iron ore, on the other hand, increased by 30.6% and contributed 3.1 percentage points, offsetting the negative contributions of coal and diamonds.
Seasonally adjusted mining production fell 4.9% in February compared to January, after falling 3.3% in January and 0.6% in December.
Furthermore, seasonally adjusted mining production fell 0.3% in the three months ending February compared to the preceding three months. 
Diamonds were the highest negative contributor, once again, falling by 23.9% and contributing -1.1 percentage points.
Platinum group metals (PGMs) contributed the most, growing by 4.3% and contributing one percentage point.
Meanwhile, mineral sales at current prices fell 6.9% year on year in February, with PGMs accounting for 24.1% of the reduction and coal accounting for 11.4%. Other non-metallic minerals fell by 29.8%, accounting for -1.4 percentage points, while iron ore fell by 7.4%, accounting for -1 percentage point.
Chromium ore and gold, on the other hand, were large positive contributors, growing by 128.1% and 37.8%, respectively. Gold contributed 3.6 percentage points, whereas chromium ore gave 3.6 percentage points.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

