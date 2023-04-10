South Africa's mining output fell 5% y-o-y in February

Mining production in South Africa fell 5% year-on-year in February, according to data released by Statistics South Africa.

Coal, which plummeted by 12.6%, and diamonds, which plunged by 45.3%, were the largest negative contributions.

These two commodities contributed -3.7 and -2.5 percentage points to the overall figure, respectively.

Iron ore, on the other hand, increased by 30.6% and contributed 3.1 percentage points, offsetting the negative contributions of coal and diamonds.

Seasonally adjusted mining production fell 4.9% in February compared to January, after falling 3.3% in January and 0.6% in December.

Furthermore, seasonally adjusted mining production fell 0.3% in the three months ending February compared to the preceding three months.

Diamonds were the highest negative contributor, once again, falling by 23.9% and contributing -1.1 percentage points.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) contributed the most, growing by 4.3% and contributing one percentage point.

Meanwhile, mineral sales at current prices fell 6.9% year on year in February, with PGMs accounting for 24.1% of the reduction and coal accounting for 11.4%. Other non-metallic minerals fell by 29.8%, accounting for -1.4 percentage points, while iron ore fell by 7.4%, accounting for -1 percentage point.

Chromium ore and gold, on the other hand, were large positive contributors, growing by 128.1% and 37.8%, respectively. Gold contributed 3.6 percentage points, whereas chromium ore gave 3.6 percentage points.



