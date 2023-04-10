Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Implats increases its holding in RBPlat to 44.48%

Today
News
Impala Platinum (Implats), a platinum group metals (PGMs) miner, has acquired an additional 8.54 million shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).
Implats now owns around 44.48% of the RBPlat shares.
Implats has launched an offer to buy all of the shares of RBPlat, although it is now engaged in litigation with Northam Platinum, a rival PGMs miner which was also vying for complete control of RBPlat.
Northam has subsequently withdrawn its offer to acquire all RBPlat shares, but it still owns 35.4% of the company. 
It is yet to clarify what it plans to do with its RBPlat stake.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version