"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Bid Global announces live online diamond 2023 auctions in major financial centres

News
Bid Global International Auctioneers, a leading provider of live online diamond auctions, announces a series of events in major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, and London.
Bid Global expects the upcoming events to be popular among those who would like to commission custom jewellery, such as wedding and engagement rings, earrings, studs, necklaces, and/or bracelets. Interest is being driven by the highly competitive pricing, as well as the variety of styles available, including emerald cut, marquis cut, cushion cut, oval cut, and more.
The 2023 auctions will be accompanied by an online listing, with the most recent featuring 350 recently cut diamonds ranging from 2-carat to 21-carat.
The auction house holds exclusive supply agreements with several leading international diamond cutters, who acquire rough stones directly from major mining firms, such as Canada Mark, Rio Tinto, and DeBeers.
Bid Global has all stones graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), with additional appraisals conducted by the Accredited Gemological Institute of New York (AGI). All diamonds are supplied with corresponding certificates and laser inscriptions.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


