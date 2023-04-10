Bid Global announces live online diamond 2023 auctions in major financial centres

Bid Global International Auctioneers, a leading provider of live online diamond auctions, announces a series of events in major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, and London.

Bid Global expects the upcoming events to be popular among those who would like to commission custom jewellery, such as wedding and engagement rings, earrings, studs, necklaces, and/or bracelets. Interest is being driven by the highly competitive pricing, as well as the variety of styles available, including emerald cut, marquis cut, cushion cut, oval cut, and more.

The 2023 auctions will be accompanied by an online listing, with the most recent featuring 350 recently cut diamonds ranging from 2-carat to 21-carat.

The auction house holds exclusive supply agreements with several leading international diamond cutters, who acquire rough stones directly from major mining firms, such as Canada Mark, Rio Tinto, and DeBeers.

Bid Global has all stones graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), with additional appraisals conducted by the Accredited Gemological Institute of New York (AGI). All diamonds are supplied with corresponding certificates and laser inscriptions.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



