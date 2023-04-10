Norilsk Nickel introduces digitalization at the Mayak mine

Yesterday News

Norilsk Nickel has commissioned an operational center for planning, organization and control of work at the Mayak mine in Talnakh, ttelegraf.ru writes.

Mayak became the fifth Norilsk mine to introduce new technologies. Thanks to digitalization, the processes of planning, quality control of work, and round-the-clock monitoring of all production processes underground and on the surface are changing qualitatively online.

"The operation center will allow the company to quickly solve daily tasks, engage in long-term planning, apply new standards for industrial safety, positioning of people and equipment. All these aspects are taken into account and implemented. This is an important story, because today we are discussing the development of the enterprise. There are plans to bring Mayak to increase production, which will be an important component of the beginning of the mine's development path. In principle, it is impossible to work efficiently and safely without digitalization, so the company will continue to introduce operating centers at all enterprises," said Nikolay Utkin, Senior Vice President, head of the Norilsk Division, director of the Polar Branch of Norilsk Nickel.

He added that the next in line is the Zapolyarny mine, where the opening of the operating center is scheduled for 2024.

Earlier Vladimir Potanin, the president of Norilsk Nickel, opened an operating center at the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant. Now a similar center is being designed at the Copper One. Over time, the company intends to provide all metallurgical production with modern technologies.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







