Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Norilsk Nickel introduces digitalization at the Mayak mine
Mayak became the fifth Norilsk mine to introduce new technologies. Thanks to digitalization, the processes of planning, quality control of work, and round-the-clock monitoring of all production processes underground and on the surface are changing qualitatively online.
"The operation center will allow the company to quickly solve daily tasks, engage in long-term planning, apply new standards for industrial safety, positioning of people and equipment. All these aspects are taken into account and implemented. This is an important story, because today we are discussing the development of the enterprise. There are plans to bring Mayak to increase production, which will be an important component of the beginning of the mine's development path. In principle, it is impossible to work efficiently and safely without digitalization, so the company will continue to introduce operating centers at all enterprises," said Nikolay Utkin, Senior Vice President, head of the Norilsk Division, director of the Polar Branch of Norilsk Nickel.
He added that the next in line is the Zapolyarny mine, where the opening of the operating center is scheduled for 2024.
Earlier Vladimir Potanin, the president of Norilsk Nickel, opened an operating center at the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant. Now a similar center is being designed at the Copper One. Over time, the company intends to provide all metallurgical production with modern technologies.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished