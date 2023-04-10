Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Russia's Nornickel plans share purchase as part of employee incentive scheme
Potanin said in September the company planned to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% at that time.
Under Friday's plan, a company called Digital Assets LLC - closely associated with Potanin - will buy up to 0.27% of Nornickel's share capital, worth around 6.3 billion roubles ($77.3 million) at Thursday's closing price. Nornickel declined to disclose who was financing the scheme.
Nornickel said Digital Assets would acquire no more than 407,344 of its ordinary shares between May 1, 2023, and Dec. 31 2023.
The share distribution will then be carried out via the issue by Digital Assets of tokens called MineTokens for the value of the shares in question, which will be equal to Nornickel's Moscow Exchange share price and will allow holders to receive dividends.
Employees that have been at Nornickel for more than a year will receive between two and 10 tokens, depending on their seniority. The programme involves a one-year lock-up period, during which time the tokens cannot be sold, with redemption possible after five years.
Nornickel gave no reason for opting for digital tokens rather than shares or options, but Potanin has previously touted the "era of tokenisation" and his Interros Holding is an investor in Russian blockchain firm Atomyze, which has regulatory approval to exchange digital assets.
"This is a pilot project, and if employees are interested in this instrument, a continuation of the programme may be considered," Nornickel said.
Nornickel shareholder Rusal (RUAL.MM) previously said, in an interview with Kommersant daily, that it was not clear who will own these shares and their voting rights. Nornickel declined to comment on this issue.
According to Interfax news agency's SPARK database of Russian companies, Digital Assets' major shareholders are Rosbank, another company ultimately owned by Potanin, and SD Partner LLC, in which Rosbank holds a 19% stake.
When Nornickel, the world's top palladium and refined nickel producer, was privatised during the post-Soviet carve-up of Russian industry in the 1990s, employees owned around 25% of shares.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished