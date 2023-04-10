Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q1 2023 production and sales results
1,319,603 carats recovered, 11% higher than last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2022: 1,185,156 carats). Average grade of 1.72 carats per tonne, a 3% increase relative to Q1 2022 (1.67 carats per tonne).
Q1 2023 Production was impacted by lower than planned process plant and loading unit availability. An annual planned major-maintenance shut-down will occur in May that is expected to address many of the areas in the plant seeing recurring unplanned downtime.
During the quarter 961,024 carats were sold for total proceeds of $128.7 million (US$95.0 million). This is the highest Q1 revenue recorded by the Company to date with three open market sales completed in the quarter. These results compare favourably with Q1 2022 when 506,567 carats were sold for total proceeds of $84.7 million (US$66.7 million).
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "While I remain optimistic about the growth and life extension opportunities at the GK mine, the day-to-day operational results from our operator need to improve. We continue to expect to deliver production and costs within guidance for 2023. On the sales side we saw an excellent result in a resilient market amid strong demand from major jewelry brands and the continued recovery in the Chinese market."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished