Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Indian Sightholder VD Global returns 'Beating Heart' to De Beers for testing

14 april 2023
News
VD Global, an Indian Sightholder of De Beers, found a rare diamond in its lot from the supply from the miner. On finding the unusual piece ‘diamond inside a diamond’, VD Global named it ' Beating Heart’, and returned it to De Beers for testing.
The ‘Beating Heart’ has an internal cavity enclosing a smaller diamond that can move around within the space. The 0.329-carat, D-colour, Type IaAB diamond was found to have etch features visible on both the smaller diamond and the inner cavity of the host, and the cavity was formed due to preferential etching of an intermediate layer of poor-quality fibrous diamond.
The diamond will not be cut and polished but will be maintained for research and educational purposes with the consent of the Sightholder VD Global (VDG) in India and with the support of De Beers Institute of Diamonds.
The ‘Beating Heart’ now joins a small group of similar natural diamonds, including the Matryoshka diamond from Siberia, Russia, found in 2019.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

