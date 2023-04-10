Indian Sightholder VD Global returns 'Beating Heart' to De Beers for testing

VD Global, an Indian Sightholder of De Beers, found a rare diamond in its lot from the supply from the miner. On finding the unusual piece ‘diamond inside a diamond’, VD Global named it ' Beating Heart’, and returned it to De Beers for testing.

The ‘Beating Heart’ has an internal cavity enclosing a smaller diamond that can move around within the space. The 0.329-carat, D-colour, Type IaAB diamond was found to have etch features visible on both the smaller diamond and the inner cavity of the host, and the cavity was formed due to preferential etching of an intermediate layer of poor-quality fibrous diamond.

The diamond will not be cut and polished but will be maintained for research and educational purposes with the consent of the Sightholder VD Global (VDG) in India and with the support of De Beers Institute of Diamonds.

The ‘Beating Heart’ now joins a small group of similar natural diamonds, including the Matryoshka diamond from Siberia, Russia, found in 2019.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



