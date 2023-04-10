Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

RBPlat CEO, COO to keep positions until buyout is completed

14 april 2023
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has agreed to extend the duration of its CEO and COO contracts for a few months until assurance on ongoing corporate action is obtained, or until October 7, whichever comes first.
The corporate action refers to a year-long bidding war for control of RBPlat between fellow listed platinum group metal (PGM) miners Northam Platinum and Impala Platinum Holdings.
Northam recently withdrew its purchase offer, citing low PGM prices.
The executives, Steve Phiri and Neil Carr, who retired last year, had previously agreed to sign fixed-term contracts to make sure organisational stability until April 7; however, the corporate action had not been completed.
Notham has not stated whether it intends to keep its 34.5% investment in RBPlat.
Meanwhile, Implats extended the longstop date for its bid to buy out all shares of RBPlat that it does not hold to April 28.
It currently owns 41.5% of RBPlat.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

