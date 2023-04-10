Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
SOKOLOV disclosed IFRS reporting
The net revenue of the holding (excluding VAT, customs and other mandatory deductions) amounted to 26.9 billion rubles, an increase of 22% since 2021. EBITDA increased by 93% to 4,455 billion rubles.
"The net debt/EBITDA decreased from 2.2x in the first half of 2022 to 0.98x as of December 31, 2022," says Vladimir Dyakonov, the financial director of the holding. "This was due to both the growth of the scale of the business and a significant increase in the efficiency of operational activities."
Earlier - on March 28, 2023 - SOKOLOV paid the first coupons on the bonds of its debut issue on MOEX for 3 billion rubles. The amount of the first coupon income was 100.23 million rubles.
SOKOLOV today is the market leader in terms of jewelry production and a leading player in the jewelry retail market.
Today SOKOLOV brand unites the largest jewelry production in Europe (20 million items weighing more than 40 tons), a refining plant, a pool of 4,500 wholesale distributors in Russia, as well as its own and omnichannel retail based on direct communication with customers through a mobile application, website and a network of more than 400 branded stores.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished