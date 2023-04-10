The Zapolyarny mine in Norilsk plans to increase production by 8.6 times by 2027

13 april 2023 News

Owned by Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of high-grade nickel and palladium, the Zapolyarny mine plans to increase production by 8.6 times by 2027 - from 1.5 to 13 million tons.

They want to achieve the result through the development of a new field and the modernization of an enrichment plant, Nikolay Zhigulin, adviser to the general director of Bear Creek LLC, told TASS.

The peculiarity of mining at the mine is due to the fact that it is conducted both in an open way - in a quarry, and in a closed way - at the mine.

According to Zhigulin, the modernization of the Norilsk concentrating plant for processing increased volumes of ore into concentrate is also planned to be completed by 2027. In the process of modernization, outdated equipment at the enterprise will be replaced with high-tech equipment.

The Zapolyarny mine is one of the oldest in the Norilsk industrial district, dealing with copper-nickel ores. The date of its formation is 1945.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company that is the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel. The production units of the Norilsk Nickel Group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





