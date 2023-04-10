Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
The Zapolyarny mine in Norilsk plans to increase production by 8.6 times by 2027
They want to achieve the result through the development of a new field and the modernization of an enrichment plant, Nikolay Zhigulin, adviser to the general director of Bear Creek LLC, told TASS.
The peculiarity of mining at the mine is due to the fact that it is conducted both in an open way - in a quarry, and in a closed way - at the mine.
According to Zhigulin, the modernization of the Norilsk concentrating plant for processing increased volumes of ore into concentrate is also planned to be completed by 2027. In the process of modernization, outdated equipment at the enterprise will be replaced with high-tech equipment.
The Zapolyarny mine is one of the oldest in the Norilsk industrial district, dealing with copper-nickel ores. The date of its formation is 1945.
Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company that is the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel. The production units of the Norilsk Nickel Group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished