The 3rd Edition of GJS Expo generates exemplary business despite increased gold price

13 april 2023 News

The 3rd Edition of the B2B GJS Expo, organised by All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) was held from 7-10 April 2023 at Bombay Exhibition Center (NESCO), Mumbai. The Guest of Honour, Shri Rahul Narvekar ji, Speaker Maharashtra State Assembly, inaugurated the Expo. Also present at the inauguration was Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, GJC and Convener of GJS, Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC and Co Convenor of GJS, among other distinguished members from the trade and industry, as per a press release from the Council.

The Chief Guest Shri Rahul Narvekar launched an industry-dedicated magazine ‘GJC Connect’ on the occasion. The exhibition is a celebration of the art and craft of jewellery making, featuring masterpieces that incorporate a range of precious metals, gemstones, and other materials. Addressing the inaugural session, he said: “GJS is being recognized today as a landmark show, displaying talent, art productivity and values of ethical trading to the world at large. My constituency houses the largest bullion market in the country, in terms of both rates and variety and design.”

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman GJC and Convener of GJS added, “The show of this magnitude even with high priced gold is very encouraging. We are delighted with the response of 15000 national and international buyers participating in the show and we did more than 80 tonnes business. It’s a testament to resilience of the jewellery industry in India, and we look further to our upcoming Diwali edition at Jio Center, Mumbai.”

Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC and Co Convenor - GJS, said, “I’m elated to express our profound satisfaction with success of 3rd Edition of GJS #Humaraapnashow, despite of formidable challenges posed by escalating prices of gold the unwavering momentum of the show has been truly remarkable. Special Thanks to the visitors to make our show a success. This planning of show before Akshay Tritiya and wedding season has added to grandeur of the show.”

The GJS comprised top-of-the-line manufacturers and wholesalers of gems and jewellery as well as dealers from all over the industry. The show assembled the best retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, and delegates from across India. GJS is the ultimate sourcing platform for doing business and a must-attend event for every jeweller in the Indian market.



