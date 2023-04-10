Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
The 3rd Edition of GJS Expo generates exemplary business despite increased gold price
The Chief Guest Shri Rahul Narvekar launched an industry-dedicated magazine ‘GJC Connect’ on the occasion. The exhibition is a celebration of the art and craft of jewellery making, featuring masterpieces that incorporate a range of precious metals, gemstones, and other materials. Addressing the inaugural session, he said: “GJS is being recognized today as a landmark show, displaying talent, art productivity and values of ethical trading to the world at large. My constituency houses the largest bullion market in the country, in terms of both rates and variety and design.”
Saiyam Mehra, Chairman GJC and Convener of GJS added, “The show of this magnitude even with high priced gold is very encouraging. We are delighted with the response of 15000 national and international buyers participating in the show and we did more than 80 tonnes business. It’s a testament to resilience of the jewellery industry in India, and we look further to our upcoming Diwali edition at Jio Center, Mumbai.”
Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC and Co Convenor - GJS, said, “I’m elated to express our profound satisfaction with success of 3rd Edition of GJS #Humaraapnashow, despite of formidable challenges posed by escalating prices of gold the unwavering momentum of the show has been truly remarkable. Special Thanks to the visitors to make our show a success. This planning of show before Akshay Tritiya and wedding season has added to grandeur of the show.”
The GJS comprised top-of-the-line manufacturers and wholesalers of gems and jewellery as well as dealers from all over the industry. The show assembled the best retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, and delegates from across India. GJS is the ultimate sourcing platform for doing business and a must-attend event for every jeweller in the Indian market.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished