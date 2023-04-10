Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
BlueRock unable to recapitalise SA diamond mine
Kareevlei Mining, BlueRock's main operating subsidiary, was placed under business rescue last February due to high debt.
The BRPs had asked that the company, as the largest and controlling stakeholder, provide all or part of R150 million to recapitalise the mine and fund operating capital.
BlueRock said that the BRPs convened their first meeting of creditors on March 13, where they provided comments on the reasons Kareevlei was placed in business rescue by its board of directors.
The board of directors studied and explored the possibilities of the firm raising enough additional funds to fund Kareevlei Mining and has concluded that it is unlikely to be able to do so at this time.
According to the BRPs, Kareevlei's assets are unlikely to generate enough cash to settle the secured creditor, Teichmann South Africa (TSA), in a liquidation scenario.
The BRPs believe Kareevlei Mining can only be saved if its debt is cancelled or reduced to a reasonable level; capital is invested to follow mining licence criteria and improve the plant; working capital finance is provided; and the mine is managed and operated by its owners.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished