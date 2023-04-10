Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Gecamines subsidiary gets $75 million to build new unit
STL, a company focused on commercialising a slag heap in Lubumbashi, the capital city of Katanga's mining region in southern Congo, claimed the extra money will also extend the life of its existing facilities by 30 years.
The company said in a statement that the new unit, which is expected to be operational in August of this year, will produce copper cathodes, cobalt hydroxide, a germanium precipitate, silver concentrate, and zinc oxides.
“For the first time, the processing of alloys will be carried out on the African continent ... by an African player, to extract the added value,” it said.
“STL will also become a major player in the production of germanium worldwide, an essential metal to produce semiconductors.”
STL stated that a portion of the new finance package came from its own money, while a loan was granted by Congo-based Rawbank SA.
Rawbank's general manager, Mustafa Rawji, stated that the enterprise would add value to the minerals that the DRC exports to global markets while providing “perfect traceability”.
Furthermore, Trafigura, a multinational commodities trader, reaffirmed an existing $20 million prepayment deal in exchange for the continuation of an exclusive commercial contract for the purchase of zinc oxides, according to STL.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished