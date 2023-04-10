Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Caledonia raises $5.8m in Zimbabwe
It said the placement received strong support from both new and current institutional investors, with a total of 423 951 Zimbabwe Depository Receipts (ZDRs) placed for $12.74 per ZDR.
Furthermore, on March 30, 781 749 putting shares were allowed to trade on the LSE's AIM, amounting to 1.2 million common shares placed in the form of depositary interests, ZDRs, and fundraising, totalling $16.5 million before expenditures.
The net proceeds of the campaign, along with Caledonia's existing cash reserves, have improved the balance sheet and given the company working capital flexibility to expedite planned work at three new sites.
Furthermore, after the announcement of Caledonia's acquisition of Bilboes Gold on January 6, the company has instructed the issuance of an additional 256 152 shares.
Caledonia kept 5% of the total consideration shares as deferred shares under the terms of the deal so that changes to the purchase price may be computed after completion to account for any extraordinary liabilities incurred.
The 256 152 depository interests, which represent the deferred shares, will be listed on Aim on or around April 14.
Caledonia now has 19.1 million shares in circulation, all of which have voting rights, following the issuance of deferred shares and ZDRs.
The Blanket mine in Zimbabwe is Caledonia's main asset.
It is also working on the Maligreen, Motapa, and Bilboes deposits.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished