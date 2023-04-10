Smith’s greatest masterpiece to be sold in the New York watch auction

Image credit: Phillips

Phillips in Association with Bacs and Russo announced the first public sale of Roger Smith’s Pocket Watch Number Two, an historically important timepiece that represents a landmark achievement in the industry and the cornerstone of the 21st-century English watchmaking renaissance.Estimated in excess of $1 million, the watch will be included in The New York Watch Auction: EIGHT on 10-11 June at 432 Park Avenue, following a global tour to London, Singapore, Los Angeles, Geneva, and Hong Kong.Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, said, “Roger Smith’s Pocket Watch Number Two epitomizes a ‘make or break’ moment for both Smith himself and subsequently for all of contemporary English watchmaking. It was with this watch that he became George Daniels’ only apprentice, anointed to continue Daniels’ legacy beyond his lifetime. The painstaking, years-long creation of Pocket Watch Number Two is a testament to one man’s absolute focus and perseverance in the pursuit of his chosen trade. It is without any doubt, one of the most important and impressive timepieces made by any contemporary independent watchmaker or brand, and consequently one of the most important watches in the world. We look forward to sharing this remarkable and storied timepiece with our community around the globe.”