"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Smith’s greatest masterpiece to be sold in the New York watch auction
Image credit: Phillips
Phillips in Association with Bacs and Russo announced the first public sale of Roger Smith’s Pocket Watch Number Two, an historically important timepiece that represents a landmark achievement in the industry and the cornerstone of the 21st-century English watchmaking renaissance.
Estimated in excess of $1 million, the watch will be included in The New York Watch Auction: EIGHT on 10-11 June at 432 Park Avenue, following a global tour to London, Singapore, Los Angeles, Geneva, and Hong Kong.
Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, said, “Roger Smith’s Pocket Watch Number Two epitomizes a ‘make or break’ moment for both Smith himself and subsequently for all of contemporary English watchmaking. It was with this watch that he became George Daniels’ only apprentice, anointed to continue Daniels’ legacy beyond his lifetime. The painstaking, years-long creation of Pocket Watch Number Two is a testament to one man’s absolute focus and perseverance in the pursuit of his chosen trade. It is without any doubt, one of the most important and impressive timepieces made by any contemporary independent watchmaker or brand, and consequently one of the most important watches in the world. We look forward to sharing this remarkable and storied timepiece with our community around the globe.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished