"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

India celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with the Timeless De Beers Forevermark Icon Collection

12 april 2023
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which celebrates good fortune and prosperity, De Beers Forevermark presents - the Forevermark Icon™ Collection.
During this festive time when precious items are purchased to mark prosperity, the Forevermark Icon™ Collection is the perfect jewellery accessory to compliment the occasion.
Originally inspired by the beauty of stars in the South African night sky and the outline of a diamond, the Forevermark Icon™ Collection has been reimagined into a new line of diamond jewellery.
This jewellery collection has been created for those who have a unique sense of self and style. With sixty-two exquisite pieces, the collection includes earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, all crafted from 18K yellow, white, and rose gold.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

