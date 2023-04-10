India celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with the Timeless De Beers Forevermark Icon Collection

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which celebrates good fortune and prosperity, De Beers Forevermark presents - the Forevermark Icon™ Collection.

During this festive time when precious items are purchased to mark prosperity, the Forevermark Icon™ Collection is the perfect jewellery accessory to compliment the occasion.

Originally inspired by the beauty of stars in the South African night sky and the outline of a diamond, the Forevermark Icon™ Collection has been reimagined into a new line of diamond jewellery.

This jewellery collection has been created for those who have a unique sense of self and style. With sixty-two exquisite pieces, the collection includes earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, all crafted from 18K yellow, white, and rose gold.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



