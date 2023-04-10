TAGS' recent tender concludes with sales to 60 companies with a sell-through similar to last month

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) presented this month's event between 29 March- 4 April attracting approximately 150 companies from all the leading centres.

TAGS had good attendance from Israeli companies, despite the overlap with the Israeli Diamond Week event in Tel Aviv.

TAGS presented its regular Southern African productions ranging from +10ct Special Stones through to small sizes in a full range of qualities.

After seeing a long-awaited improvement in demand last month, TAGS witnessed an even stronger level of viewings this month, despite many of the global economic issues remaining unchanged.

This month, the market for rough remained difficult to read and seems to change on an almost daily basis. Buyers certainly remain very price-conscious, according to the company.

TAGS tender concluded with sales to 60 companies representing all the cutting centres, with a sell-through similar to last month. Besides, slight weakness in 2-4ct commercial ranges, small sizes -3gr continue to perform well. Other cheaper ranges and other sizes moved similar to last month.

TAGS next event in Dubai is scheduled from 3 - 8 May 2023.



