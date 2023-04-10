Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

TAGS' recent tender concludes with sales to 60 companies with a sell-through similar to last month

12 april 2023
News
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) presented this month's event between 29 March- 4 April attracting approximately 150 companies from all the leading centres.
TAGS had good attendance from Israeli companies, despite the overlap with the Israeli Diamond Week event in Tel Aviv.
TAGS presented its regular Southern African productions ranging from +10ct Special Stones through to small sizes in a full range of qualities.
After seeing a long-awaited improvement in demand last month, TAGS witnessed an even stronger level of viewings this month, despite many of the global economic issues remaining unchanged.
This month, the market for rough remained difficult to read and seems to change on an almost daily basis. Buyers certainly remain very price-conscious, according to the company.
TAGS tender concluded with sales to 60 companies representing all the cutting centres, with a sell-through similar to last month. Besides, slight weakness in 2-4ct commercial ranges, small sizes -3gr continue to perform well. Other cheaper ranges and other sizes moved similar to last month.
TAGS next event in Dubai is scheduled from 3 - 8 May 2023.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version