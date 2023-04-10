Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
De Beers finds a diamond within a diamond
Image credit: De Beers
De Beers has unveiled the "Beating Heart," a 0.33-carat rough specimen consisting of a diamond within another diamond.
A D-color, type IaAB diamond was discovered with an internal cavity surrounding a smaller loose diamond that is imprisoned but free to move about within the space.
The diamond was discovered at one of De Beers' mines in either Africa or Canada, although its exact origins are unknown.
De Beers Institute of Diamonds in Maidenhead, England reached preliminary conclusions that an intermediary layer of inferior-quality diamond was chiselled away on its journey to the earth's surface, leaving only the outer diamond and the core.
"The 'Beating Heart' is a remarkable example of what can happen on the natural diamond journey from formation to discovery," said the institute head of global operations Jamie Clark.
The "Beating Heart" will not be cut and polished as De Beers intends to use it for research and education.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished