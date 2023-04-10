De Beers finds a diamond within a diamond

Image credit: De Beers

De Beers has unveiled the "Beating Heart," a 0.33-carat rough specimen consisting of a diamond within another diamond.A D-color, type IaAB diamond was discovered with an internal cavity surrounding a smaller loose diamond that is imprisoned but free to move about within the space.The diamond was discovered at one of De Beers' mines in either Africa or Canada, although its exact origins are unknown.De Beers Institute of Diamonds in Maidenhead, England reached preliminary conclusions that an intermediary layer of inferior-quality diamond was chiselled away on its journey to the earth's surface, leaving only the outer diamond and the core."The 'Beating Heart' is a remarkable example of what can happen on the natural diamond journey from formation to discovery," said the institute head of global operations Jamie Clark.The "Beating Heart" will not be cut and polished as De Beers intends to use it for research and education.