"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Dundee Precious on track to meet production guidance for 2023
The company is targeting to produce between 270 000 and 315 000 ounces (oz) as well as 30 to 35 Mlbs of copper in 2023.
Chelopech produced approximately 35.3 000 ounces (oz) of gold and 7.2 Mlbs of copper in the first quarter.
Gold production was in-line with expectations while copper production was slightly lower than planned due to lower copper grades.
Grades and recoveries are expected to be higher for the balance of the year, and Chelopech is on track to achieve 2023 production guidance.
“The first quarter was a solid start to the year, with a continued strong performance at Chelopech and a near record-level of gold production at Ada Tepe,” said company chief executive David Rae.
Ada Tepe delivered a near record level of performance, producing approximately 33.3 K oz. of gold during the quarter.
The Tsumeb smelter processed about 49 600 tonnes of complex concentrate in the first quarter of 2023, which was slightly below plan due to unplanned maintenance in the off-gas system.
Tsumeb remains on track to achieve its 2023 guidance for complex concentrate smelted.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished