Dundee Precious on track to meet production guidance for 2023

12 april 2023 News

Canadian-based international gold mining company Dundee Precious Metals, which has operations in Namibia, Bulgaria, Ecuador and Serbia, is on track to meet previously issued production guidance for 2023.

The company is targeting to produce between 270 000 and 315 000 ounces (oz) as well as 30 to 35 Mlbs of copper in 2023.

Chelopech produced approximately 35.3 000 ounces (oz) of gold and 7.2 Mlbs of copper in the first quarter.

Gold production was in-line with expectations while copper production was slightly lower than planned due to lower copper grades.

Grades and recoveries are expected to be higher for the balance of the year, and Chelopech is on track to achieve 2023 production guidance.

“The first quarter was a solid start to the year, with a continued strong performance at Chelopech and a near record-level of gold production at Ada Tepe,” said company chief executive David Rae.

Ada Tepe delivered a near record level of performance, producing approximately 33.3 K oz. of gold during the quarter.

The Tsumeb smelter processed about 49 600 tonnes of complex concentrate in the first quarter of 2023, which was slightly below plan due to unplanned maintenance in the off-gas system.

Tsumeb remains on track to achieve its 2023 guidance for complex concentrate smelted.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





