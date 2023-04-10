A heart-shaped diamond recovered in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Province

Image credit: Severalmaz JSC

(TASS) - A heart-shaped diamond weighing 16.64 carats was unearthed at the M. V. Lomonosov diamond mine in the Arkhangelsk Province, said the media communications service of Severalmaz JSC."The heart-shaped diamond was mined on April 8, its weight is 16.64 carats," the company's official group on VKontakte said in a statement.In 2022, a rare cloud-shaped stone weighing 92.34 carats was recovered at the M. V. Lomonosov deposit. In 2018, a diamond shaped like a soccer ball was found there and named "Igor Akinfeev".The Arkhangelsk Province is the only place in Europe where diamond deposits are located. Severalmaz is developing the field named after M. V. Lomonosov in the Primorsky district near Arkhangelsk.