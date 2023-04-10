Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Ivanhoes boosts Q1 output at Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex
It said the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators are now regularly operating at a processing rate of 9.2 million tonnes per year following the completion of a debottlenecking programme.
The $50 million debottlenecking programme was completed on time and budget late in February, increasing copper in concentrate production capacity to 450 000 t/y.
The quarter under consideration included a monthly production record of 34 915 t of copper in March, which was supported by a weekly production record of 9 016 t of copper and a daily production record of 1 563 t of copper.
Kamoa-Kakula also recorded record average copper recoveries of more than 88% in March.
Ivanhoe's production guidance for Kamoa-Kakula in 2023 remains between 390 000 and 430 000 t of copper in concentrate.
It said with the Phase 3 expansion set to begin in 2024, Kamoa-Kakula represents a rare, high-margin growth story in the copper industry.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished