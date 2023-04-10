Data shows potential for copper, nickel at Zambia’s Mukai project - Tertiary

10 april 2023 News

Tertiary Minerals reports that First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s data indicates exploration potential for both copper and nickel at the Mukai project in Zambia.

This follows the compilation and reviewing of historical data provided under a data sharing and technical cooperation agreement with FQM as well as the completion of exploration planning for the 2023 field season.

The database contains airborne magnetic, electromagnetic, and radiometric data, as well as geological interpretations and proprietary soil sample and drilling data from areas adjacent to FQM's licences.

This information led to FQM's finding of copper and nickel mineralisation at the Tirosa prospect, which is located exactly adjacent to the Mukai property boundary, and previous soil sample anomalies indicate that this mineralisation may continue into the Mukai licence.

Mukai is believed to be advantageously positioned, adjacent to FQM's Trident project, which includes the Sentinel copper mine complex and the recently opened Enterprise nickel mine complex.

It is also west of Arc Minerals' Zambian copper project, in which Anglo-American has the option to contribute up to $88.5 million for a 70% stake.

The Mukai project is one of two that benefit from the technical cooperation and data-sharing arrangement with FQM, and a comprehensive database has now been made available to the company by FQM, according to Tertiary.

Meanwhile, Tertiary's exploration programme for 2023 will begin with a property-wide soil sampling programme, real-time field analysis, and field follow-up of anomalous regions, as well as more thorough work next to the Tirosa potential.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





