Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Data shows potential for copper, nickel at Zambia’s Mukai project - Tertiary
This follows the compilation and reviewing of historical data provided under a data sharing and technical cooperation agreement with FQM as well as the completion of exploration planning for the 2023 field season.
The database contains airborne magnetic, electromagnetic, and radiometric data, as well as geological interpretations and proprietary soil sample and drilling data from areas adjacent to FQM's licences.
This information led to FQM's finding of copper and nickel mineralisation at the Tirosa prospect, which is located exactly adjacent to the Mukai property boundary, and previous soil sample anomalies indicate that this mineralisation may continue into the Mukai licence.
Mukai is believed to be advantageously positioned, adjacent to FQM's Trident project, which includes the Sentinel copper mine complex and the recently opened Enterprise nickel mine complex.
It is also west of Arc Minerals' Zambian copper project, in which Anglo-American has the option to contribute up to $88.5 million for a 70% stake.
The Mukai project is one of two that benefit from the technical cooperation and data-sharing arrangement with FQM, and a comprehensive database has now been made available to the company by FQM, according to Tertiary.
Meanwhile, Tertiary's exploration programme for 2023 will begin with a property-wide soil sampling programme, real-time field analysis, and field follow-up of anomalous regions, as well as more thorough work next to the Tirosa potential.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished