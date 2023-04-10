Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
GIA returns to printed diamond dossier reports
All diamonds in GIA laboratories on April 9 or submitted on or after that date for the Diamond Dossier service will be returned with a printed GIA Diamond Dossier report.
The printed reports will be the same as those issued before the introduction of the digital-only report in January 2023. GIA will, at no cost and upon request, provide a printed GIA Diamond Dossier to the submitting client for diamonds that received a digital-only report.
The digital version of the report and the digital Report Access Card will remain available for those who prefer this format.
GIA made the decision to return to the printed reports based on concerns expressed by GIA clients, manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers, brands and retailers regarding the challenges of integrating the digital-only report into their processes, potentially disrupting their businesses and affecting consumer trust.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished