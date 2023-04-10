GIA returns to printed diamond dossier reports

10 april 2023 News

GIA will return to producing printed GIA Diamond Dossier reports beginning April 9.

All diamonds in GIA laboratories on April 9 or submitted on or after that date for the Diamond Dossier service will be returned with a printed GIA Diamond Dossier report.

The printed reports will be the same as those issued before the introduction of the digital-only report in January 2023. GIA will, at no cost and upon request, provide a printed GIA Diamond Dossier to the submitting client for diamonds that received a digital-only report.

The digital version of the report and the digital Report Access Card will remain available for those who prefer this format.

GIA made the decision to return to the printed reports based on concerns expressed by GIA clients, manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers, brands and retailers regarding the challenges of integrating the digital-only report into their processes, potentially disrupting their businesses and affecting consumer trust.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





