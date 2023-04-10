Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Demand in India for Platinum to follow the past decade's pace

10 april 2023
News
Besides the acute Covid pandemic period in 2020, platinum jewellery has performed well, demand-wise in the Indian market, thanks to Gen Z 's interest in the metal.
According to reports, platinum has witnessed a commendable 20-25 per cent growth annually over the last decade, marketed by the Platinum Guild International (PGI)-India to develop the platinum jewellery market, as reported in The Hindu - BusinessLine.
As per the report, in the last 10 years, platinum's growth increased by consumers who chose the metals as a symbol of timeless, precious and classy, especially by the young demography across the country.
With India’s demography turning young, the significance of jewellery has changed. Jewellery is not bought for investment as in the past. The young generation, instead, looks for quality, design and what the brand stands for like quality assurance/ traceability and so on.
Incidentally, PGI-India that brought out a Traceability Card in 2000, and also entered into a strategic partnership with retail outlets, which contribute significantly to overall Platinum jewellery's growth.
Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India Managing Director Vaishali Banerjee reportedly mentioned to Business Line: "The demand for platinum, particularly for jewellery, in 2023 is likely to continue at the same pace witnessed in the last decade. PGI is focusing on young consumers as those aged between 20 and 40 years are its core audience. Platinum is very strong in that age profile.”
According to PGI-India data, tier 1 cities account for 60 per cent demand, tier-2 cities 35 per cent and tier-3 cities 5 per cent. From 16 retail stores in 2022, platinum is now sold in over 1,800 retail outlets across the country and 16 manufacturers are providing unique design jewellery designs.
PGI has also forged strategic partnerships with 658 leading retailers manning these outlets across 330-plus cities. Besides the metros, the cities include Coimbatore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Surat, Rajkot, Baroda, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur and Indore, among others.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version