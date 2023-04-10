Community protests have no effect on Implats' JV Makgomo plant – report

10 april 2023 News

Chrome has been piling up at the Makgomo chrome plant in Burgersfort, Limpopo, as residents and business forums from surrounding communities have camped out at the operation's entrance for over a month in an attempt to prevent trucks from loading chrome.

Impala Platinum (Implats) established the plant, and it owns 30% of it, with the remaining 50% held by communities.

The remaining 20% stake in the plant is held by Implats' Marula mine.

Mining Weekly reports that protesters are claiming that the agreement only benefits a small number of people.

The Four Form Business Chamber, which represents small businesses, has also asked for a stake in the plant.

A member of the community has expressed an interest in acquiring Implats' 30% stake as well as the unbundling of Concreters, the company selling the chrome.

Implats said the plant's operation has been unaffected by the protest action, with chrome stockpiled on-site.

It advised the community members to approach it with an offer to buy the 30% stake it owns in the plant.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





