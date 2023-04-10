Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
De Beers' Canadian mines reach the end of their active closure
According to the company, most of the infrastructure at the Victor mine in Northern Ontario's James Bay lowlands has already been removed, and more than two-thirds of the site has been rehabilitated and revegetated.
De Beers Group will conduct long-term monitoring of the site after it is closed.
It also said that all of the Snap Lake mine’s infrastructure will be removed by the end of this year, and the site will be readied for targeted revegetation in 2024, followed by long-term monitoring.
Snap Lake is located about 220 km northeast of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.
“We recognise that our responsibility to protect the land, water and wildlife extends across every aspect of our activities, from exploration through construction, production and beyond,” said De Beers managed operations managing director Moses Madondo.
“We are immensely proud of the work we are doing to rehabilitate the Victor and Snap Lake sites and ensure they represent productive ecosystems for both people and wildlife. We are very pleased to continue to have Impact Benefit Agreement business partners significantly contributing to the safe closure activities at both these sites.”
Both closure projects received important regulatory approvals in December 2022.
Victor Mine was Ontario’s first and only diamond mine and opened in July 2008.
Snap Lake mine was Canada’s only entirely underground diamond mine and was De Beers’ first mine in Canada when it opened in July 2008.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished