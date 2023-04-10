Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
De Beers, GIA join forces to boost consumer trust in natural diamonds
The diamond group said GIA's participation in Tracr will enable the world's leading diamond grading laboratory to include an immutable record of the provenance of polished diamonds in its diamond grading reports for the first time, as the industry moves towards a unified approach to provenance assurance.
“As the issue of diamond provenance rapidly grows in importance for stakeholders across the diamond value chain, having immutable data about a diamond’s journey from the source on grading reports is a major step forward and will underpin consumer confidence,” said De Beers acting executive vice president of strategy and innovation, Ryan Perry.
“We are delighted to see GIA – the largest provider of diamond grading reports in the diamond industry – join Tracr and lead the way.
“We have always believed in the importance of having a single provenance solution for the diamond industry, and Tracr’s leading technological solution and ability to operate at scale are extremely important for meeting emerging needs in this area.”
Consumers who purchase a diamond traced from the source by Tracr and graded by GIA will receive a GIA grading report with enhanced information about the diamond's provenance, according to the group.
The collaboration between GIA and Tracr represents a step-change in the diamond industry's ability to provide provenance assurance at scale for consumers as it registers more diamonds on Tracr, which are then traced through the value chain.
GIA and De Beers have a long and successful history of collaboration in areas that advance the industry and protect the interests of consumers, such as the identification of laboratory-grown diamonds and diamond treatments.
Tracr has securely registered over 1 million rough diamonds at the source level and 110, 000 diamonds at the manufacturer level.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished