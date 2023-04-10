The largest ever 'hydrogen fuel cell plane' takes flight

Image credit: Universal Hydrogen

In the automotive world, batteries are quickly becoming the energy source of the future. For heavier-duty tasks, though, they simply don’t cut the mustard. Their energy density, being a small fraction of that of liquid fuels, just can’t get the job done. In areas like these, hydrogen holds some promise as a cleaner fuel of the future, says a report from the World Platinum Investment Council.Universal Hydrogen hopes that hydrogen will do for aviation what batteries can’t. The company has been developing flight-ready fuel cells for this exact purpose and has begun test flights towards that very goal.Last week marked a huge milestone in the history of hydrogen flight. It's the Lightning McClean, a 40-passenger regional airliner powered by hydrogen fuel cells that took flight. Powered by sunshine, emitting nothing but water... Green hydrogen is the quintessential forever fuel.