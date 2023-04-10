Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
10 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Gold smuggling in India rose 33% due to import duty hike
A seizure of 604kg of smuggled gold at the Mumbai international airport in just 11 months has earned it the dubious distinction of being the country’s number one airport in such hauls, overtaking Delhi at 374kg and Chennai’s 306kg, the customs department has revealed.
The seizure at Mumbai airport between April 2022 and February 2023 is also a sharp increase from 91kg in 2022-23. Since October 2022, more than 20 foreign nationals have been arrested for smuggling gold in Mumbai. On February 10, customs officials arrested two Kenyan nationals, including an international airline crew member, for aiding and abetting the smuggling of 18kg of gold worth Rs 10 million at the city airport.
According to World Gold Council (WGC), gold smuggling rose 33% to 160 tonnes in 2022 in India compared with the pre-Covid period due to the hike in the import duty to 12.5% from 7.5%. With an additional 3% GST, consumers pay an 18.45% tax on refined gold.
Besides, with gold prices crossing Rs 60,000 per 10gm, “profit” from gold smuggling has increased from 15% to 20%, say officials. India allows men to bring in 20 grams of gold and women 40 grams legally. Jewellers said 720 tonnes of gold comes to India every year, of which 340 tonnes, are smuggled in.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished