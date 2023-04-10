Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Northam abandons plans to acquire RBPlat
According to the miner, the rhodium closing price has been below $9000/oz for 12 trading days, while the basket price for four PGMs has been below R33 000 ($1 830.91) an ounce for ten trading days.
"Northam Holdings hereby notifies RBPlat shareholders that the offer has been terminated with immediate effect," the company stated.
Northam's decision to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat clears the way for Impala, the world's second-largest producer of PGMs, to strengthen its grip on a miner with high-grade assets that made it an appealing takeover target.
It had outbid Impala's initial offer to acquire RBPlat but said that PGM prices had fallen to levels that constituted a "material adverse change", rendering its offer null and void.
During the takeover battle, Impala and Northam amassed 40.71% and 34.52% stakes in RBPlat, respectively.
Northam did not say whether it would keep its stake or sell it to Impala, but Northam chief executive Paul Dunne told analysts last month that his company might consider running RBPlat jointly with Impala.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished