"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
WPIC: The primary platinum supply could stagnate beyond 2024
The report says that significant headwinds impeded supply plans for 2022. In South Africa, an unplanned extension to smelter maintenance weighed on domestic output, while ESKOM, the South African state energy supplier, has been facing problems with smelters. Therefore, South Africa’s platinum production in 2022 was 511 koz below production expectations at the start of the year.
Production from Russia was pretty consistent in 2022 despite the onset of the Ukraine military conflict. However, Nornickel has warned that sanctions are impacting its ability to procure mining equipment and spares, which may be a problem in terms of sustainable production in the medium to longer term. Nornickel is also undertaking a smelter rebuild in 2023, which it would normally have contracted out to the OEM but is now undertaking itself, which presents a risk to completing and recommissioning without encountering any serious challenges. The midpoint of Nornickel’s platinum production guidance for 2023 is 624 koz, a 4.1% implied reduction in output relative to 2022. Forward-looking production guidance does not factor in a deterioration of load shedding of the impact of sanctions on the mine operating environment in Russia.
Management commentary indicates production downside risks from worsening load-shedding could curtail between 5% to 15% of South Africa’s refined platinum output in 2023 alone. Using a midpoint 10%
reduction to South African refined supply equates to a 5.6% average reduction in total platinum supply between 2024 to 2027. This could continue the recent downward trend in company guidance over the past 18 months. Aggregating the mid-point (10%) downside risks to production from South Africa and Russia would result in the projected deficits being about 500 koz p.a greater than presented.
Notwithstanding downside risks, WPIC sticks to the mid-point of published company guidance, particularly with updates provided alongside recent financial reporting. Nornickel has pulled medium-and longer-term guidance, and WPIC has rolled 2023 production guidance forward to 2024 and beyond.
