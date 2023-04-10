Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
SOKOLOV awarded for adapting retail staff
The HRM Expo Exhibition and Forum is an annual federal event for professionals in the field of management and human resource development at enterprises and organizations. The event was held in St. Petersburg, where the best practices of personnel management, new "smart solutions", effective tools for all personnel management processes were presented.
"SOKOLOV retail chain has 420 stores across Russia, and in order to train a large number of employees efficiently and quickly, we have implemented an online training platform. With the help of the platform we have accelerated the adaptation of trainees by 2 times, since the entire process of training and testing of employees takes place remotely, and we can measure the effectiveness of training in real time. In 2023 more than 2,000 employees of the retail chain were trained," commented Yulia Volokhova, Head of the SOKOLOV Employee Training and Development Department.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished