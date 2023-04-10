SOKOLOV awarded for adapting retail staff

06 april 2023 News

SOKOLOV jewelry brand received the award "Proven Solutions for HR" for the best case for adapting retail personnel through the iSpring platform and the seller's own mobile application within the framework of the All-Russian forum HRM Expo 2023.

The HRM Expo Exhibition and Forum is an annual federal event for professionals in the field of management and human resource development at enterprises and organizations. The event was held in St. Petersburg, where the best practices of personnel management, new "smart solutions", effective tools for all personnel management processes were presented.

"SOKOLOV retail chain has 420 stores across Russia, and in order to train a large number of employees efficiently and quickly, we have implemented an online training platform. With the help of the platform we have accelerated the adaptation of trainees by 2 times, since the entire process of training and testing of employees takes place remotely, and we can measure the effectiveness of training in real time. In 2023 more than 2,000 employees of the retail chain were trained," commented Yulia Volokhova, Head of the SOKOLOV Employee Training and Development Department.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







