Zimbabwe to investigate gold-smuggling allegations

06 april 2023 News

Zimbabwe will look into allegations of money laundering and gold smuggling made public in an Al-Jazeera documentary last month, the government said in its initial reaction to the broadcaster's revelations.

“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a one-page statement.

“Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime will face the full wrath of the law.”

According to Al-Jazeera, the smuggling allegedly occurred with the government's knowledge and with the involvement of the country's central bank.

Before its broadcast, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe stated that excerpts from the documentary it had seen were "sensationally wild, false, and malicious".

It stated that the alleged smuggling kingpins, who were secretly filmed, do not represent the central bank.

Mutsvangwa said that the government is committed to upholding domestic and international law, including those governing financial transactions and the trade in gold and other precious metals.

The four-part documentary's weekly screening has created quite a stir on social media.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





