Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Zimbabwe to investigate gold-smuggling allegations
“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a one-page statement.
“Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime will face the full wrath of the law.”
According to Al-Jazeera, the smuggling allegedly occurred with the government's knowledge and with the involvement of the country's central bank.
Before its broadcast, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe stated that excerpts from the documentary it had seen were "sensationally wild, false, and malicious".
It stated that the alleged smuggling kingpins, who were secretly filmed, do not represent the central bank.
Mutsvangwa said that the government is committed to upholding domestic and international law, including those governing financial transactions and the trade in gold and other precious metals.
The four-part documentary's weekly screening has created quite a stir on social media.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished