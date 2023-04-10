Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Diamcor realises average price of $477/ct in Q4
The two large gem-quality rough diamonds sold were 72.5 carats and 45.15 carats.
It said the recovery and sale of these two rough diamonds continued to demonstrate the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project’s potential for large gem quality diamonds to be recovered, and their ability to improve revenues and the overall average dollar per carat achieved in any given period.
“We are very encouraged by the results achieved during the period, which again demonstrates our operational team’s continued ability to adapt to various situations and execute strategies aimed at minimizing the impact of such events where possible,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
“We will continue to manage the current operational limitations in the short-term while advancing additional objectives aimed at planned growth into the greater surrounding areas of the project, and expedite the finalization of the power system to allow us to resume our primary goal of increasing processing volumes at the project.”
Meanwhile, Diamcor said it had been proactive in managing the recent power issues with Eskom, South Africa’s national power supplier, and will continue to manage its operations to maximise efficiencies where possible in the processing of quarry material for the short term.
The procurement and installation of the globally recognised tier 1 battery energy storage system, power conditioning, switching systems, and generator backups remain a key focus of the company and are targeted for completion by the end of June.
Once installed, this system will serve to significantly reduce, or eliminate, the impact of any potential future power supply issues at the project for the long term.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished